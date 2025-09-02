Drew Bellinger recently joined the CoastTV News team in August of 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.
The Maryland native worked as an intern for WBAL-TV News/Radio in Baltimore, and worked as an Athletics Operations Intern at CCBC while in college. At CCBC, Drew served as the public address announcer for the men’s and women’s soccer and basketball games.
Outside of work Drew enjoys fishing, spending time with friends and family, and watching his favorite sports teams the Baltimore Ravens, Baltimore Orioles, and University of Michigan sports.
Drew annually visits Fenwick Island with his family, and is therefore grateful and excited to have the opportunity to cover the same Delmarva community that he grew up with a love for.
If you'd like to share a story with him, email Drew at abellinger@wrde.com