SALISBURY, Md. - The Drive for Mobile Mammography campaign has met its $1 million goal, the TidalHealth Foundation announced this week.
The fundraising drive achieved its goal Sept. 15 at the Ocean City home of Sandy and Palmer Gillis, where supporters raised $86,300 to put the campaign over the top.
The initiative began in October 2023, when TidalHealth employees pledged $125,000 during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. From there, donations from families, organizations and individuals steadily pushed the effort forward.
Jessica Hales, president of the TidalHealth Foundation and chief philanthropy officer, said the project was powered entirely by community giving. “Every gift was a memory, a tribute, or an honor to someone loved,” she said. “It’s inspiring to see our community come together to make breast cancer screening accessible for all.”
The mobile unit, scheduled to arrive this fall with a ribbon-cutting planned for late October, will travel to communities across the region. It is expected to expand access to screenings in underserved areas and in places where preventive care is harder to reach.
Donors who contributed in honor or memory of a loved one will have those names displayed on the back of the unit.