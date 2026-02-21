Surf fishing drive-ons closed

Drive-on surf fishing crossings at Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Seashore State Park, and Fenwick Island State Park will close at 6 p.m. due to incoming weather and high surf.

DELAWARE — Drive-on surf fishing crossings at three Delaware state parks will close at 6 p.m. Saturday as officials brace for incoming weather and high surf.

The closures affect Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Seashore State Park, and Fenwick Island State Park.

State park officials said the crossings will be evaluated after the weather event passes, and an update will be issued when they reopen.

This comes after The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a blizzard warning for all of Sussex County from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, through 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23. 

Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024, after graduating from Penn State with a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and a minor in business. While at CoastTV, she’s reported on everything from breaking news, continued investigative coverage, spot news, development stories and a variety of other local issues.

Emma is currently the Weekend Anchor, producing and anchoring the 6 and 11 p.m. newscasts on Saturdays and Sundays.While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing, filming and storytelling. She is honored to tell the stories of those along the coast.

To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.

Recommended for you