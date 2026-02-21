DELAWARE — Drive-on surf fishing crossings at three Delaware state parks will close at 6 p.m. Saturday as officials brace for incoming weather and high surf.
The closures affect Cape Henlopen State Park, Delaware Seashore State Park, and Fenwick Island State Park.
State park officials said the crossings will be evaluated after the weather event passes, and an update will be issued when they reopen.
This comes after The National Weather Service in Mount Holly, New Jersey, has issued a blizzard warning for all of Sussex County from 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 22, through 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 23.
