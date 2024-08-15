SELBYVILLE, Del.- One driver is recovering after an accident Wednesday in Selbyville where the truck they were driving overturned trapping them inside. According to the Selbyville Volunteer Fire Company, at 6:43 p.m. Wednesday, emergency responders were dispatched to a serious vehicle accident on Cypress Road. First responders say an international cargo truck veered off the westbound lane, causing the driver to lose control. The truck then slid off the roadway and overturned in a nearby ditch, trapping the driver inside. After crews were able to successfully free the sole occupant, the driver was transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional Medical Center for treatment.
The accident also triggered a hazardous materials response due to oil spills from both the overturned truck and its cargo. The Millsboro Fire Company and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control were called to the scene to manage the spill. Fire and Emergency Medical Services, including units from the Frankford Volunteer Fire Company, Sussex County Paramedics, Delaware State Police Aviation Section Trooper 2, the Delaware Department of Transportation, and the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control. The cleanup effort kept Cypress Road closed for at least two hours while crews worked to clear the scene.