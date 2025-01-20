MILLSBORO, Del. — Emergency crews responded to a serious crash involving a black Ford pickup truck that struck a tree on Long Neck Road near Clam Road on Sunday evening. The crash, which occurred around 9:51 p.m., required an extended rescue effort due to the driver being trapped inside the car, according to the Indian River Volunteer Fire Company.
That fire department was initially alerted to the scene, with additional assistance from the Mid Sussex Rescue Squad, Sussex County Paramedics, Delaware State Police Aviation Unit Trooper 2 and the Lewes Fire Department.
According to responders, the truck veered off the roadway for unknown reasons before colliding with the tree, trapping the driver inside. Crews from Indian River Fire Company, including Rescue 80 and Brush 80, worked to stabilize the car and extricate the driver. Massey’s Landing Public Ramp was set up to be a landing zone for Trooper 2.
The driver was successfully freed from the car, but the extent of the driver’s injuries have not been disclosed. The Delaware State Police are investigating the cause of the crash.