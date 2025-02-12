SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man was arrested on multiple felony gun and drug charges last week, according to Delaware State Police.
William Nieberg, 37, was taken into custody on Feb. 6 after members of the Sussex County Drug Unit and Sussex County Governor’s Task Force searched a home on the 10000 block of Pit Road in Seaford. According to law enforcement, the investigation was focused on Nieberg’s alleged involvement in manufacturing and distributing illegal narcotics.
Before executing the warrant, detectives watched Nieberg leaving the home in a Hummer H3. He was pulled over and detained. A subsequent search of the property uncovered a 9mm handgun with no serial number, ammunition, approximately 3,821 grams of marijuana, a digital scale and equipment used for growing marijuana, authorities said.
Nieberg was arrested and taken to Troop 4, where he was charged with multiple offenses, including possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of an untraceable firearm, and possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He was arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 7 and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $153,100 cash bond.
Charges:
- Possession of a Firearm During the Commission of a Felony
- Possession of a Firearm or Ammunition by a Person Prohibited (two counts)
- Possession of an Untraceable Firearm
- Possession with Intent to Deliver a Controlled Substance, Tier 2
- Possession of a Controlled Substance, Tier 2
- Operating a Clandestine Laboratory
- Endangering the Welfare of a Child
- Possession of Drug Paraphernalia