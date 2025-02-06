BEAR, Del. — A Bear man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and drug dealing in Delaware’s first successful homicide prosecution against a fentanyl dealer for causing a deadly overdose.
James Watson, 41, admitted in New Castle County Superior Court on Jan. 23 that his actions led to the victim’s death. His plea follows an investigation into a drug sale that resulted in a deadly overdose in March 2024.
"This is a hugely important win for Delaware and for every family who has lost a loved one to fentanyl and other deadly illicit drugs,” said Attorney General Kathy Jennings. “Fentanyl is one of the deadliest drugs in our community, and it continues to be the primary cause of fatal overdoses in our state. This case has set a vitally important precedent in the fight to get this poison off the street and hold accountable those who spread it.”
Investigators determined that Watson sold fentanyl to the victim, who later overdosed and died. Watson has been the focus of several narcotics investigations in New Castle County and has four prior felony drug dealing convictions. His sentencing date has not been scheduled.