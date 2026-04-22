WORCESTER COUNTY Md. — The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office, working with Worcester County Environmental Programs, is urging people who live there and visitors to use extra caution with outdoor burning as dry conditions continue across the region.
Lower-than-normal rainfall in recent weeks has led to decreased soil moisture and a declining water table, increasing the risk of fast-spreading fire, particularly in brush, grass and other combustible materials.
Fire crews across Worcester County have responded to multiple outside fires in recent weeks. While most were contained without serious damage, Fire Marshal Matthew Owens said the risk of more dangerous situations remains high.
"Even routine outdoor burning can quickly get out of control under current conditions," Owens said. "We are asking the public to use sound judgment and consider postponing any non-essential burning until conditions improve. If conditions do not improve, Worcester County officials may have to consider implementing a burn ban to protect life, property, and natural resources."
Environmental officials continue to monitor groundwater levels and overall conditions. Until significant rainfall occurs and the water table stabilizes, the elevated fire risk is expected to persist.
Safety recommendations include avoiding open burning when possible, never leaving a fire unattended, keeping a water source or fire extinguisher nearby, properly putting out smoking materials and following all local burn rules and permit requirements.