DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University has secured a $750,000 grant from the National Park Service to rehabilitate the historic Hope House on its downtown campus. The grant is part of a $10 million allocation to Historically Black Colleges and Universities for preserving historic properties.
The funding will cover Phase I of the project, addressing the pre-1885 building’s exterior repairs, water damage and mold remediation.
The Hope House, acquired during DSU's Wesley College purchase in 2021, serves as a hub for student programming and social services, including counseling, self-care and cultural activities, while also engaging the local community. Established as part of DSU's Safe Space Coalition, the facility supports initiatives to enhance safety, prevent sexual assault and address issues such as mental health and harassment.