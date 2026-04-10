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Video from above showed first responders actively working the scene as the rescue continues.

BRIDGEVILLE, Del.- A large emergency response is underway in Bridgeville, where crews are working to rescue people trapped inside a grain bin.

Delaware State Police say the incident is happening near Redden Road in Sussex County, though details remain limited at this time.

Video from above showed first responders actively working the scene as the rescue continues.

Officials say the call came in earlier this evening. As of around 7:30 p.m., authorities confirmed two people were stuck inside the bin.

Crews are now trying to remove the grain surrounding them using specialized equipment.

Their conditions have not been released.

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Kristina DeRobertis joined CoastTV as an anchor and video journalist in August 2024. She has been with Draper Media since 2022 and previously worked as a reporter for WBOC out of the station's Dover Bureau. Kristina holds a degree in journalism and media studies with a minor in digital communications from Rutgers University. 

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