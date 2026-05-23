DSU Professor receives two honors for work in higher education

DOVER, Del. - Delaware State University associate professor Pietro Sasso has received two recognitions related to his work in higher education.
The professor was awarded the Professional Contribution to the Field Award by NASPA’s Transracial Adoptee and Multiracial Knowledge Community (TAMKC) and named a 2026 Darden Fellow by Old Dominion University’s Darden College of Education and Professional Studies.
The university says NASPA TAMKC award recognizes professionals whose work supports multiracial and transracial adoptee students, faculty, and staff through research, programming, and related practices. According to DSU, TAMKC is a knowledge community within NASPA, the association for student affairs administrators in higher education.
The Darden Fellowship is awarded by Old Dominion University to selected alumni for professional achievement and contributions to their fields, Sasso, earned his Ph.D. from the university in 2012.