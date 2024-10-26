DOVER, Del. - A team of Delaware State University students, representing Mission Mindful, won the CASE Business Competition during the tenth annual Delaware Executive Exchange Program Day on Oct. 17. The winning team members, Jaden Weatherspoon, Brandon Jones, Tianna Manning, and Awasung Moma, each received a $10,000 first-place prize for their business plan focused on integrating mental health strategies into business operations, says the school.
The competition, sponsored by Barclays Bank of Delaware, featured four finalist teams. The daylong DEEP Day event also provided students with opportunities to network with business professionals and attend workshops on a variety of business and management topics.