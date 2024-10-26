DSU

From left, DSU’s winning team, Jaden Weatherspoon, Brandon Jones, Tianna Manning, and Awasung Moma, receive a $10,000 first-place prize in the CASE Business Competition on DEEP Day. (DSU)

DOVER, Del. - A team of Delaware State University students, representing Mission Mindful, won the CASE Business Competition during the tenth annual Delaware Executive Exchange Program Day on Oct. 17. The winning team members, Jaden Weatherspoon, Brandon Jones, Tianna Manning, and Awasung Moma, each received a $10,000 first-place prize for their business plan focused on integrating mental health strategies into business operations, says the school.

The competition, sponsored by Barclays Bank of Delaware, featured four finalist teams. The daylong DEEP Day event also provided students with opportunities to network with business professionals and attend workshops on a variety of business and management topics.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Torie joined CoastTV's team in September of 2021. She graduated from the University of Delaware in May of 2021 with a Bachelor of Arts in Media Communications and a minor in Journalism. Before working at CoastTV, Torie interned with Delaware Today and Delaware State News. She also freelanced with Delaware State News following her internship.

Recommended for you