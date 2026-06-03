MILLSBORO, Del. - A dump truck carrying sand overturned Wednesday morning at the intersection of Hardscrabble Road and Old Sheep Pen Road, leading to a lengthy cleanup effort and road closure.
The crash happened at 6:53 a.m. according to from the Millsboro Fire Company live run log. Firefighters said it appeared that the dump truck was turning to head south on Route 113 when it turned too quickly and overturned. Sand spilled out from the back of the truck, along with oil and hydraulic fluid, onto the road. The fire department also said the driver of the truck was not hurt.
Because of the fluid spill, the Delaware Natural Resources Police Environmental Crimes Unit and the DNREC Emergency Response Team responded to assist with hazmat remediation. DelDOT crews helped close the road while crews worked to clean up the sand and fluids and remove the overturned dump truck from the scene.
Cleanup operations continued until about 9:30 a.m. before the roadway was reopened.