ROXANA, Del. - Early voters headed to the Roxana Volunteer Fire Company Station #90 Sunday morning to cast their votes, some sharing why exercising the right to vote is crucial.
The Roxana fire house opened for early voters at 11 a.m. on Sunday, drawing neighbors from the surrounding towns to cast their vote.
Roxana was one of many different locations across Sussex County, welcoming people who are registered to vote to vote early in Sussex County.
- Department of Elections Warehouse at 542 S. Bedford St. in Georgetown
- Department of Elections Warehouse at 200 Allen St. in Seaford
- Ellendale Fire Hall at 302 Main St.
- Indian River Fire Co. Station #2 at 25375 Banks Rd. in Millsboro
- Laurel Fire Hall at 205 W. 10th St.
- Margaret Rollins Community Center at 101 Adams Ave. in Lewes
- Millville Community Center at 32517 Dukes Rd.
- Nassau Valley Vineyard at 32130 Winery Rd. in Lewes
Diane Martino lives in Selbyville and says voting is important for not only playing a role in state, federal and municipal changes, but also setting an example.
"I take my civic duty very seriously. I vote every election, generals, primaries, whatever," Martino tells CoastTV. "If you didn't vote, it could easily turn from red to blue or blue to red or whatever. So I just think that this is a good example to our kids, to everyone that this is your responsibility. If you love America, you gotta vote."
Martino notes that she is relatively happy with the state of the area, but wishes for a more forgiving economy.
From Oct. 28 to Nov 1., early voting is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.