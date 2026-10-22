DELAWARE - Voters may vote at any Early Voting Site for their county of residence during the 10 day early voting period before General Election Day, Nov. 3.
Early voting hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the first 5 days of early voting and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on the last 5 days of early voting.
General Election Early Voting Dates & Times:
- Oct. 22 – Oct. 24, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Oct. 25 – No Early Voting
- Oct. 26 and Oct. 27, 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.
- Oct. 28 – Nov. 1, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
Kent County:
- BPOE #1903 Elks Lodge
- Frederica Senior Center
- Harrington Parks & Recreation
- Wyoming United Methodist Church
New Castle County:
- Appoquinimink State Service Center
- Claymont Community Center
- Department of Elections Warehouse
- Hudson State Service Center
- The Delaware Contemporary
- Wilmington Police Athletic League
Sussex County:
- Department of Elections Warehouse - Georgetown
- Department of Elections Warehouse - Seaford
- Ellendale Fire Hall
- Indian River Fire Company – Station #2
- Laurel Fire Hall
- Margaret Rollins Community Center
- Millville Community Center
- Nassau Valley Vineyard
- Roxana Fire Hall
Any Delaware resident who has registered to vote by the Oct. 10 voter registration deadline may vote in the General Election regardless of political party affiliation.
Be sure to check out the CoastTV Decision 2026 site on Nov. 3 for real-time race results.