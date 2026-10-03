A Touch-A-Truck event at East Coast Garden Center gave families an up-close look at fire trucks and other equipment while promoting fire prevention and safety.

MILLSBORO, Del. - The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company made an appearance at the Touch-A-Truck event hosted by East Coast Garden.

From 10 a.m. until 2  p.m. at the East Coast Garden Center, the free event gave those in attendance a chance to look at the trucks and equipment from the Indian River & Millsboro Fire Company, local farm/RSC Landscaping equipment, and Coastal Towing equipment.
 
The fire company said a free kids' game was available in the greenhouses, as well as food and drinks.
 
The Indian River Volunteer Fire Company's Fire Prevention Cohort was available to interact with the patrons as well as offering fire prevention and safety advice and materials, according to firefighters. 

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Drew Bellinger joined the CoastTV News team in August 2025 as a video journalist. Before earning a Bachelor’s degree in Communications from Towson University in 2024, he completed a General Studies Associate's degree program from the Community College of Baltimore County.

Recommended for you