MARYLAND - Over $560,000 in federal funding to upgrade personal protective equipment was announced on Monday for three Eastern Shore fire departments.
Senators Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin announced $566,481.89 in funding which officials say will enhance emergency response capabilities and ensure better protection for the public and the firefighters.
“Our firefighters commit to putting their lives on the line every day to keep us safe. This federal funding will provide local Shore fire departments with the tools they needto better protect themselves and our communities,” said Senator Van Hollen.
The Ocean City Fire Department has been awarded $265,339.04 to acquire additional personal protective equipment, including 63 structural firefighting helmets, 70 hoods, 40 turnout coats, 35 pairs of turnout pants, 48 pairs of structural firefighting boots, 192 pairs of gloves, 14 complete sets of gear and 115 equipment bags.
Officials say the Marion Volunteer Fire Department in Somerset County will receive $257,142.85 to replace 25 sets of Self-Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA). Finally, $44,000 will be awarded to the Betterton Volunteer Fire Company in Kent County to purchase 12 sets of personal protective equipment.
According to state officials, awards are provided through the Department of Homeland Security's Assistance to Firefighters Grant (AFG) program with funds from FY2023.
“Firefighting is a selfless job that requires brave Marylanders to run toward danger. These federal awards reflect our commitment to the men and women who are there for us during our most trying times.” said Senator Cardin.