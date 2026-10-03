DELMARVA - Victoria Donovan, a Direct Support Professional with Easterseals Delaware & Maryland’s Eastern Shore, has been recognized as one of three Direct Support Professionals honored in Delaware for her work supporting people with disabilities.
According to Easterseals, Donovan received the Division of Developmental Disabilities Services Advisory Council Advocacy and Empowerment Award.
Donovan, who is from Milford, works in Easterseals’ day program for adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities. The organization said she helps participants build skills, explore interests, develop relationships and work toward greater independence.
Easterseals said Donovan was nominated for creating individualized learning opportunities that encourage participants to make decisions and advocate for themselves.
Donovan was nominated by her supervisor.
The awards were presented at the 2026 Delaware Direct Support Professional Summit, sponsored by the Delaware Division of Developmental Disabilities.