EASTON, Md. - A house fire that occurred at 29406 Golton Drive in Easton is under investigation after being discovered by a neighbor on Aug. 25. The fire, which caused an estimated $500 in damage, was extinguished before emergency services arrived, said the Office of the State Fire Marshal of Maryland.
The two-story, single-family dwelling, owned by Candice Harris, sustained damage to the outside. First responders said that fortunately, no injuries were reported.
The preliminary investigation, conducted by the Easton Volunteer Fire Department and the Easton Police Department, indicates that the fire was accidental and caused by "improperly discarded smoking materials."