Man arrested in robbery, assault of elderly victim in Salisbury

A 73-year-old man was assaulted and robbed in broad daylight. Salisbury police say they’ve caught the suspect.

SALISBURY, Md. - A man has been arrested in connection with the assault and robbery of a 73-year-old man in Salisbury, according to police.

The Salisbury Police Department said the incident occurred around 10:48 a.m. on Sept. 10 on South Salisbury Boulevard. Salisbury police say the man assaulted the victim inside his vehicle and then stole his belongings before leaving the area.

Police later identified the suspect as Nicolas Sapp-Evans. He was found walking near Riverside Road and Georgia Avenue and was taken into custody without incident.

Sapp-Evans was transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center. He is charged with robbery, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. 

Grace Eckerle joined CoastTV News in July 2025 as an anchor and reporter. She graduated from Penn State University in May 2025 with a Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a minor in American History.

