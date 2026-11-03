DELMARVA- Election Day is here, and voters across Delaware, Maryland and Virginia are heading to the polls to cast their ballots. Polling hours, identification requirements and absentee ballot deadlines vary by state, so voters should review the rules before heading out.
Here is a breakdown of what voters need to know in each state.
Delaware
Polling places in Delaware will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 3.
According to the Department of Elections, voters will be asked to present identification at their assigned polling place on Election Day. Acceptable forms of identification include:
- A Delaware driver's license or state identification card.
- A copy of a current utility bill.
- A bank statement.
- A government check.
- A paycheck.
- Another government document showing the voter's name and address.
Voters who arrive without identification will still have an opportunity to cast a ballot. The department says election officers will verify their voter registration information. Once registration is confirmed, voters may proceed after completing an Affidavit of Affirmation of Voter Identity.
Delaware voters who cast absentee ballots should also pay close attention to the deadline. The Department of Elections must receive absentee ballots by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3, when polls close, for those ballots to count.
Maryland
Maryland polling places will be open from 7 a.m. until 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Voters should report to their assigned polling place. Election officials say some first-time voters may be asked to provide identification before voting.
If an election judge requests identification, acceptable documents include:
- A copy of a current and valid photo ID, such as a Maryland driver's license, MVA identification card, student ID, employee ID, military ID, U.S. passport or another state or federal government-issued identification card.
- A copy of a current utility bill, bank statement, government check, paycheck or other government document displaying the voter's name and address.
Maryland voters who cast ballots by mail have three options for returning them:
- By mail: Ballots must be postmarked on or before Election Day.
- By ballot drop box: Ballots must be deposited by 8 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
- By hand delivery: Ballots must be delivered by 8 p.m. Election Day.
Any Maryland voter can choose to vote by mail. However, a ballot request must be submitted for each election unless the voter signs up for the state's permanent mail-in ballot list.
Virginia
Virginia polling places will be open from 6 a.m. until 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Anyone already standing in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to vote.
Election leaders in Virginia say state law requires voters to provide an acceptable form of identification or sign an ID Confirmation Statement at the polling place.
Voters who arrive without acceptable identification must either sign the statement or cast a provisional ballot.
Those who cast provisional ballots because they lack identification have until noon Friday, Nov. 6, to provide a copy of their identification to their local electoral board or sign an ID Confirmation Statement. This step is required for their provisional ballots to be counted.
Virginia voters who received absentee ballots should follow the instructions included with their ballots.
Completed absentee ballots may be returned directly to the local general registrar's office by 7 p.m. Election Day. Voters may also use a ballot drop-off location.
For ballots returned by mail, the ballot must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the local general registrar's office by noon on the third day following the election, Friday, Nov. 6. If that deadline falls on a holiday, it moves to the next business day.
Virginia voters can also make arrangements to receive absentee ballots in future elections. Those interested in receiving ballots automatically for all future elections must apply for the state's permanent absentee list.
Applications are available through the Virginia voter information website or by submitting a paper application.
Where to find results
CoastTV News will continue following Election Day developments across Delmarva and the region, sharing the latest updates as election results are announced. Check back with CoastTV for continuing coverage, results and reaction throughout election night.