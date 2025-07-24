SALISBURY, Md. — An electrical failure sparked a late-night fire Wednesday in a Salisbury home, causing an estimated $10,000 in damage, fire officials said.
The fire broke out about 11:39 p.m. at a single-family home on East Church Street, according to the Salisbury Fire Department. No injuries were reported.
Investigators determined the fire originated in the ceiling above a bathroom. The home was required to have a smoke alarm, but none was present at the time of the fire, officials said. The home also did not have a fire alarm or sprinkler system, though neither was required.
Fire crews from Delmar, Parsonsburg and Fruitland assisted Salisbury firefighters in quickly extinguishing the blaze.
The Fire Marshal reminds everyone to regularly test smoke detectors, replace batteries annually and replace the entire unit every 10 years.