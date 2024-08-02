Emma Aken joined CoastTV News in July of 2024. She graduated from Penn State University in May of 2024 with a Bachelor’s Degree in Journalism and a minor in Business.
While at Penn State, she was involved in Penn State Network News, where she grew even more passionate about the news industry. She also studied abroad in Florence, Italy.
Emma is from Rochester, New York. She loves summer, traveling and spending time with her friends and family. She is also a foodie and coffee enthusiast.
For as long as she can remember, Emma has enjoyed writing and storytelling. She is excited to begin telling the stories for those along the coast and to represent their communities.
To contact her with story ideas, email her at eaken@wrde.com.