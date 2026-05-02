Engineering firm pledges $35K for future library in Salisbury

SALISBURY, Md. - Davis, Bowen & Friedel, Inc. has pledged a $35,000 donation to the Friends Foundation of Wicomico Public Library to support the future Paul S. Sarbanes Library on Schumaker Pond.
The firm says it originally designed the building and is now leading its redesign and renovation into a public library. Construction on the project began in January.
Library officials say the new space will provide expanded access to reading, technology and community programming, while preserving and reimagining the building for public use.
“We’re just incredibly grateful to DBF for this gift,” said Seth Hershberger, executive director of Wicomico Public Library. “They know this building better than anyone.”
The donation will help advance the project as construction continues, according to the Wicomico Public Library.