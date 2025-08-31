OCEAN PINES, Md. - The Ocean Pines Golf Club hosted the 18th annual Ernie Stiles Memorial Bavarian Hops Golf Classic on Friday, August 22, drawing 72 participants for nine holes of golf and fundraising.
Founded by the late Ernie Stiles in the early 2000s, the event raised over $3,000 for Diakonia and the Worcester County Humane Society.
Highlights included a toast by Colby, Ernie’s son, at the first hole, and a “Shot Ski” party at the 7th hole, hosted by Darin and Terri Stuiber. The 50/50 raffle winners, Peggy and Joe Tomarelli, Ed Kessler, and Tracy Jones, donated their prize back to the charities.
Dave McGregor won the Bavarian Hops Match Hat for closest to the pin at 20.5 inches.