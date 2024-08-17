As the end of summer approaches, many students are gearing up for a return to college. AAA has outlined key considerations for students and their families to ensure they are prepared for the new academic year, focusing on insurance, vehicle maintenance and identity theft prevention.
Insurance Coverage
Dorms can be a prime target for theft, with valuable electronics and personal items often at risk. AAA Vice President of Personal Lines, Dan Scroggins, emphasizes the importance of reviewing insurance policies before heading to campus.
“College campuses present different risks from living at home, so it’s important to speak with your insurance provider to be sure your student is properly protected and covered if their vehicle or personal items are stolen,” he advises.
The U.S. Department of Education reported over 38,000 crimes on college campuses in 2022, including motor vehicle thefts and burglaries. Students should confirm that their possessions are adequately covered by their parents' homeowner’s or renter’s insurance policies. Off-campus students should consider renter’s insurance to protect against theft and liability.
Insurance Tips for Students:
- Dorm Residents: Expensive items like electronics might be covered under parents’ insurance policies but check for coverage limits and state-specific requirements.
- Off-Campus: Purchase renter’s insurance to safeguard personal property and cover liability for injuries on the property.
- Inventory: Create a detailed list of dorm items to facilitate claims if needed.
- Security: Always lock dorm room doors and avoid leaving belongings unattended in public spaces.
Auto Insurance
Students taking cars to college should make sure their insurance meets the requirements of their school’s location. AAA Public Relations Manager Jana Tidwell advises, “Even if the student is leaving a car behind at home, notify your insurance provider of the change. A separate policy might be required, and there could be discounts available.”
Auto Insurance Tips:
- In-State vs. Out-of-State: Verify that the student’s car insurance covers their current location and meets local requirements.
- Policy Updates: Inform your insurer about any changes in the student’s car situation. Consider potential discounts for maintaining the policy.
Vehicle Maintenance
Tidwell also highlights the importance of vehicle upkeep for students. “At home, a young person’s vehicle is often maintained by the parents,” Tidwell notes. “Now that they’re headed off to school, it’s important for them to fully understand what routine maintenance they need to stay on top of to keep their vehicle on the road.”
Car Care Tips:
- Repair Facilities: Find a trusted auto repair shop near the college for routine or unexpected repairs.
- Maintenance Schedule: Review the vehicle’s manual with the student, ensuring they understand and adhere to the maintenance schedule.
- Emergency Kit: Equip the vehicle with a well-stocked emergency kit including a flashlight, jumper cables, a first-aid kit, and winter essentials if applicable.
Identity Theft Prevention
Students are particularly vulnerable to identity theft due to limited transaction histories. Tidwell warns, “Students can become targets for ID theft because they don’t have much of a transaction history, making it more difficult to identify unusual activity.”
Identity Theft Tips:
- Personal Information: Share sensitive information only when necessary and avoid carrying it together.
- Strong Passwords: Use passphrases and two-factor authentication. Keep passwords distinct for different accounts.
- Mail Security: Use a permanent address or a post office box for important documents.
- Secure Payments: Avoid making online transactions over public Wi-Fi.
- Social Media: Be cautious about sharing personal information online. Set social media profiles to private and limit friend requests to known contacts.