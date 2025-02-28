DELAWARE—This weekend, people across Delaware will celebrate 302 Day, a day full of Delaware pride. It is observed annually on March 2 to honor the First State’s shared area code.
On Saturday, March 1, Dogfish Head Milton Brewery will host a free 302 Day celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. For the fourth year in a row, the business is teaming up with 302 Horseshoe Crab to celebrate Delaware. There will be lawn games, face painting, food trucks, live music, and 302 merchandise to shop from throughout the day. Raffles can also be won, and proceeds will be donated to Delaware State Parks.
A full itinerary of 302 Day events at Dogfish Head Brewery in Milton can be found online.
In Wilmington, on Sunday, March 2 there will be a family-friendly 302 Day event at the EastSide Charter School. At the inaugural event, people will have the chance to engage with Governor Matt Meyer and state agencies. There will also be food and entertainment to enjoy. This event is taking place from noon to 3:02 p.m.
“302 Day is a chance to bring our community together, celebrate what makes Delaware special, and connect families with important resources,” said Governor Matt Meyer in a press release. “I encourage everyone to come out, enjoy some music and food, and spend time with neighbors and friends.”
More details about the event and how to register to attend can be found online.
A board member for CoastTV's parent company Draper Media is a co-founder of Dogfish Head.