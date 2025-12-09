SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. — Sussex County Council members wrapped up a two-week period to submit questions to state agencies about the proposed Cool Spring Crossing development, focusing heavily on traffic concerns and the project’s combined impact with other nearby proposals. Public comment will remain open for another two weeks.
The 637-acre property planned for Route 9 and Cool Spring Road has been the subject of years of debate between the council and residents. The developer is seeking approval for a mixed-use project with nearly 1,922 homes — including some workforce housing — along with a YMCA, grocery store, hotel, restaurants and retail space.
Many residents say the surrounding roads cannot support the additional traffic. “The roads just can’t take all that,” longtime local Robert Ellingsworth said. “There is too much traffic around here now. People can’t even get out of their driveway.”
Council members have echoed those concerns. DelDOT confirmed that Northstar, another mixed-use project planned for Route 9, was not included in Cool Spring Crossing’s traffic impact study because Northstar was not approved by the county when the Cool Spring traffic impact study letter was finished. The agency said the study identified 22 suggested improvements, including intersection, entrance and pedestrian upgrades.
Some locals questioned whether more residential development is necessary. “We need hospitals, more doctors, smaller practices,” resident Sharon Woodland said. “Just stop the building.”
The council made no decision Tuesday.
During a previous public hearing in November, the developer said that even if the mixed-use plan is denied, he intends to pursue a 1,200 single-family home development permitted under current zoning, without commercial space or workforce housing.