DELAWARE - An extreme heat warning remains in effect across Delaware, but that didn't stop many people from spending the day on the water.
Boaters packed the Inland Bays near Long Neck, with many saying they were determined to make the most of the holiday week despite temperatures climbing into the 90s and heat index values exceeding 100 degrees.
"You're on the water with the boat enjoying the day. I mean, it's nothing better," said Mike Joice from Long Neck.
Some, however, chose to stay ashore.
"It's too hot for me to go out boating, you know, although it would be nice to see what it's like out there on the water. Sometimes it's nice and breezy and it's not too bad," said Cindy Boros from Long Neck.
Many boaters said the breeze on the water made conditions feel more comfortable, but they were still taking extra precautions before heading out. Coolers were stocked with extra water, sunscreen, hats and other supplies to help prevent heat-related illnesses.
Experts recommend drinking plenty of water, wearing lightweight clothing, applying sunscreen regularly and taking breaks in the shade whenever possible. They also encourage people to watch for symptoms of heat-related illness, including dizziness, nausea and confusion.
For many boaters, the dangerous heat wasn't enough to cancel their holiday plans. Instead, they said they were making adjustments to stay safe while enjoying the water.
Stay up to date on the latest weather conditions with radar and hourly forecasts in the CoastTV weather app, available for Apple and Android.