DAGSBORO, Del.- The fall season is underway, although the weather doesn't feel like it yet. Pumpkins and mums are getting put on display. Parson's farm in Dagsboro is replacing the summer crops with fall ones, as fall gets into full gear.
Brittany Parson, owner of Parson's farm and store, says they are excited for the change of season. She says with the weather cooling off everybody seems happy to bring out there kids to pick pumpkins at the farm.
Megan Wilkinson, a mother of two says times have changed, "It's a lot different when I was growing up. It feels like when I was growing up, it was look, here's an orange pumpkin, there you go. Now they've got all these varieties and it makes things fun."
A "You Pick" pumpkin patch will open the first weekend of October. Parson says there will be hayrides taking groups out to the pumpkin patch. There are several varieties of pumpkins including face, white and flat.
Parson's is having a trunk or treat on Oct. 25. There will be candy for the kids, hayrides and other activities.