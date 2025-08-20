LONG NECK, Del. — With heavy rain and wind already lashing the coast, locals in Long Neck are bracing for what Hurricane Erin may bring.
Flooding is nothing new for this low-lying waterfront community, and locals like Ron Amadio say experience is the best form of preparation.
"The last couple of days we’ve had some water up here in the yards," Amadio said Wednesday. “We’re going to start tying down our table and chairs.”
Neighbors in the Bay City community said the worst flooding occurred Monday night during high tide, when water rose over docks and crept onto properties, making it difficult for drivers to leave their homes.
"I just want everybody to be safe," said Lucy Thompson, a visitor from Virginia who’s been monitoring the storm.
As of Wednesday, multiple beaches across the Delmarva Peninsula were closed due to worsening conditions. Officials urged residents to prepare for extended periods of rain, potential power outages and rising water levels as Hurricane Erin continues its approach.
