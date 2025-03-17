SUSSEX COUNTY, Del. - Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights organization based in California, will be in Salisbury on Tuesday, March 18 for a days long protest and vigil.
Cassie King, organizer with Direct Action Everywhere, says the organization is "working to achieve revolutionary social and political change for animals."
King says the end goal is to transition away from animal agriculture. Animal agriculture consists of the breeding, raising and slaughter of animals for human use, including meat, milk, eggs and other products.
Animal agriculture has proven to be a necessity on Delmarva, it is the livelihood for many people who work on poultry farms, in slaughterhouses and even those who transport the chickens.
"I think we can move away from exploiting animals for food and other things with a just transition. We realize it's not going to happen overnight. We're not asking for these operations to shut down tomorrow. We need a plan and we need funding from the government," said King.
Farmers on Delmarva have expressed concerns about the organization's presence, stating their "tactics are extreme."
They say their "tactics" include trespassing and theft, while King refers to it as an investigation and open rescue.
King shared that Direct Action Everywhere or DxE will be in Salisbury from Tuesday, March 18 to Saturday, March 22. From Tuesday through Friday, four protestors from California will be outside of the Perdue Headquarters with a prop of Perdue's CEO, Kevin McAdam's head with a speech bubble that says "I torture chickens."
On Saturday, she says the protestors will hold a vigil for the chickens in the slaughterhouse.
She says they are calling on McAdams, to shut down operations at Perdue's subsidiary, Petaluma Poultry in California.