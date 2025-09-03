LEWES, Del. - A proposed development known as the Robinson Property Project could bring 396 single-family homes to what is currently 355 acres of farmland near Milton.
During a State Land Use Service meeting Wednesday, state officials reviewed the proposal and discussed its potential impact. A comprehensive review letter will be sent to the applicant on or before Sept. 24.
The public can weigh in on the project. According to the preliminary PLUS report, residents are encouraged to submit written comments to the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission.
Neighbors like Amy Wolken, who lives less than a mile from the proposed site, are already concerned about infrastructure especially traffic.
"It could take 20 minutes sitting at the turn there," Wolken said. "That’s why I think so many accidents happen."
The Robinson Property Project is separate from the nearby Seaside development though the two projects sit adjacent to each other. The Seaside development was unanimously approved by the Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission in January and would bring 359 homes to 241 acres.
The area has long been a target for growth. In 2016, a massive 850,000-square-foot shopping center was proposed for the same general location. Sussex County Council ultimately denied that plan in 2018.
Some locals, like Ennio Mastroianni, say that while they don’t love the idea of more housing, it may be the lesser of two evils.
"Actually, I prefer the houses to go up rather than commercial business establishments," Mastroianni said. "Those would generate even more traffic."
As one development moves forward and another awaits further review, years of proposals and local debate continue to shape what this stretch of farmland may one day become.