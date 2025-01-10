LEWES, Del. - During Jan. 10 Sussex County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting. The 241 acre development, Seaside, would include 359 single-family lots, located on the corner of Cave Neck Road and Route 1.
However, this is not the first time something has been proposed for this plot of land. A shopping center called the Overbrook Town Center was denied by Sussex County in 2018.
Ennio Mastroianni lives less then a mile away from where the approved neighborhood would go.
"I'm concerned about safety issues with speeding and traffic backing up on Cave Neck Road."
The Sussex Economic Development Action committee endorsed Seaside in application documents. Citing it is a project that provides housing for the people of Sussex County with 58 percent open space.
Since this is a subdivision, Seaside does not have to go in front of Sussex County Council and building can start at the developers discretion.