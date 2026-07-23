DELAWARE- A $940,000 federal grant will help Milford Housing Development Corporation build 24 energy-efficient homes for low-income families in Kent and Sussex counties through the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Mutual Self-Help Housing Technical Assistance Grant Program.
Delaware's congressional delegation — U.S. Sens. Chris Coons and Lisa Blunt Rochester and U.S. Rep. Sarah McBride — announced the funding, saying the two-year grant will allow the nonprofit to continue its self-help housing program while expanding affordable homeownership opportunities in rural communities.
State leaders say the USDA Rural Development funding will provide technical assistance for families participating in the self-help housing program, where future homeowners contribute labor, often referred to as "sweat equity," by helping build their own homes and those of other participants.
"Affordable housing is about more than building homes, it’s about creating opportunity. Thanks to this $940,000 investment, the Milford Housing Development Corporation will help more Delaware families realize the dream of homeownership in our rural communities," Sen. Coons said.
Sen. Blunt Rochester said that access to stable housing is critical to strengthening communities.
"Good homes are the foundation of strong communities — because without a roof over your head, the promise of good-paying jobs and high-quality education are out of reach," Blunt Rochester said. "That is why I’m so excited for communities in Kent and Sussex Counties, who will be receiving two dozen new energy-efficient homes through this grant."
According to Rep. McBride, the funding will help make homeownership more accessible for working families across rural Delaware.
"Every Delaware family deserves access to a safe, stable, and affordable place to call home," McBride said. "This grant will help Milford Housing Development Corporation build 24 energy-efficient homes, continuing their work to make homeownership more attainable for working families in Kent and Sussex counties."
Milford Housing Development Corporation President and CEO David Moore said the grant continues the organization's longstanding partnership with USDA Rural Development.
According to the congressional delegation, the investment is part of a broader effort to increase affordable housing options and reduce housing costs across Delaware, particularly in rural and lower-income communities. The delegation also highlighted its support for the bipartisan 21st Century ROAD to Housing Act, which it said is the first comprehensive housing affordability legislation to pass Congress in three decades.