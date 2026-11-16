GEORGETOWN, Del. - The administrator of the Health Resources and Services Administration, Thomas Engel, visited La Red Health Center, on Monday, for a listening session in recognition of National Rural Health Month.
The discussion focused on challenges and opportunities associated with health care in rural communities, particularly in Sussex County. Sussex County is a federally designated rural area, which, according to La Red, is medically underserved.
Rachael Hersh, the President & CEO of La Red Health Center says some barriers to health access include language, transportation and health coverage.
La Red received a Certificate of Achievement from the HRSA Health Center Program to honor it's high quality care and strides to improve health care access.
La Red Health Center is a federally qualified health center, meaning it receives federal funding from HRSA.