DOVER, Del. — Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings praised a federal court ruling that halted the Trump administration's attempts to fine states over their handling of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program operations, calling it a win for vulnerable families.
The U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon issued the order on Dec. 15, temporarily stopping the federal government from penalizing states millions of dollars over alleged delays in implementing new SNAP guidelines. The decision ensures the continued operation of the nutrition program while litigation continues.
“It is shameful that, yet again, we’ve had to force the Trump Administration to simply follow the law and let vulnerable Delawareans feed their families,” Jennings said in a statement released after the ruling. “We have had to sue this Administration more than 40 times this year alone, and we will continue to do so every time they threaten my constituents.”
The legal battle began Nov. 26, when Jennings joined a coalition of 21 attorneys general in suing the administration after it attempted to cut SNAP benefits for tens of thousands of lawful permanent residents, including former refugees and asylees. The administration reversed course on Dec. 10, issuing new guidance that confirmed continued eligibility for those groups.
However, according to Attorney General Jennings, the federal government then attempted to fine states, including Delaware, for not meeting a “grace period” deadline—even though the final guidance was not issued until Dec. 10. The court ruled those penalties could not be enforced at this stage, siding with the states.