REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Race weekend continued Sunday in Rehoboth Beach, drawing thousands of participants and spectators as part of the Delaware Coastal Running Festival.
Sunday in Rehoboth Beach began with a full marathon at 7 a.m., followed by a 9K at 7:20 a.m., and a half marathon at 7:40 a.m., with cheers filling the boardwalk as runners made their way through the coastal course.
The event brought visitors from across the East Coast, combining athletic competition with a boost to the local economy.
Colin King of Severna Park, Maryland, returned to Rehoboth Beach after racing in last year’s festival.
“I’m definitely excited it’s over,” King says. “Yeah, I mean that was awesome, just checking around the town, shopping a little bit, all the good things.”
Race routes extended as far north as Lewes Beach, and participants traveled from more than just neighboring states. Among them were Kira Pine and Grayson Fusaro, who came from Massachusetts and Virginia.
“This is so beautiful,” Pine said. “We’re just so impressed by how well this race was run, and we’re definitely going to come back next year.”
Fusaro added, “We’ve got 12 hours at the beach to feel good about ourselves, cash in our beer tickets, and have a good time.”
While runners crossed the finish line, the races also marked the start of a busy day for local businesses.
Andrew Martinelli of Helios Sunglasses says events like the festival provide significant economic benefits.
“It helps pay the bills, keep people employed for the season,” Martinelli says. “That’s something a lot of people don’t think about. We have employees that we keep employed for the year, and when the season is so short, it makes a big difference in these offseason months.”
The weekend’s races, organized by Focus Multisports, also benefit Sussex County nonprofits and local schools.
As runners collected their medals at the finish line, the event reflected not only miles completed, but a community brought together.