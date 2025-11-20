The 33rd annual Winterfest of Lights kicks off in Ocean City

The 33rd annual Winterfest of Lights kicked off Monday night at Northside Park, ushering in the holiday season with millions of lights, animated displays and festive music for visitors of all ages.

OCEAN CITY, Md. - The 33rd annual Winterfest of Lights kicked off Monday night at Northside Park, ushering in the holiday season with millions of lights, animated displays and festive music for visitors of all ages.

Sign welcoming visitors to the 33rd annual event.

Guests strolled through the popular winter attraction as new decorative features and photo opportunities lit up the park’s walking path.

A photo opportunity for guests. 

“I've seen different lights. New lights I've never seen before that people can take pictures in front of,” said visitor Maribeth Hoy. “So. Yeah, that's something I've noticed. More lights.”

Mrs. Claus says accessibility remains a top priority, with multiple options available for visitors who may need assistance navigating the route. 

Pic with Santa

Photo opportunities also included a picture with the man himself. 

“Walking around Winterfest of Lights is a true experience, and you can do it,” said Mrs. Claus, who greeted families throughout the evening. “If you can't walk, you can get a wheelchair, and there will be special nights where you can even hire a buggy and it will drive you around.”

Winterfest of Lights will continue through the holiday season until Dec. 31, offering nightly displays and seasonal activities for residents and visitors alike.

