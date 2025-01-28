FENWICK ISLAND, Del.- Fenwick Island town leaders will meet this week to discuss nominations and potentially vote to fill a vacant seat on the Town Council.
The vacancy comes after the passing of Council member Richard Benn in November due to complications from surgery. Benn’s contributions to the town are remembered as council members navigate this transition.
The meeting could address potential nominees to fill the position, ensuring the council effectively serves the people living in Fenwick Island.
The Town Council will meet on Friday, Jan. 31 at 1 p.m.