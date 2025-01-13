FENWICK ISLAND, Del. - Warren's Station is turning the page to new ownership. Warren's Family Restaurant, founded in 1960 by Warren Johnson, has been a cornerstone of the community for generations. Ownership passed was soon handed over to Jeff Mumford, in 1971 and then to Jeff’s son, Scott Mumford, in 1995.
Now, 35 years later, the Mumford family is passing the torch to longtime employee Caroline Wetzelberger. "It's going to be bittersweet," Scott Mumford said. "The interaction with patrons and staff — that's going to be the part I will miss the most."
Wetzelberger, who started working at the restaurant at the age of 15, has spent years learning the business and gradually taking on more responsibilities. "This feels like home. It feels like family. It feels right, and right for the community," said Wetzelberger.
A New Era, with Respect for the Past
Under Wetzelberger’s ownership, the restaurant will see some significant changes, starting with a new name. Warren’s Station will now be called “The Station.” Renovations are also underway to give the interior a fresh look and add a bar.
“We want to keep the history of the building intact,” Wetzelberger said. “We want to keep the legacy that the Mumford family has with the town and the community, and we want to pay respect to that.”
A Legacy of Mentorship
For decades, the Mumford family has poured their hearts into the restaurant, not only by running and remodeling it but also by fostering growth among their employees.
“They still come back and say, ‘We learned all we needed to learn at Warren’s,’” said Jeff Mumford, reflecting on the restaurant’s impact on staff members over the years.
Despite the changes, Scott Mumford is confident the restaurant will continue to thrive. “It’s going from one family to another — another local family. And I think it’s going to just continue to be a successful, special place for sure,” he said.
With renovations already underway, The Station is set to reopen this spring, ushering in a new chapter for a beloved community landmark.