FENWICK ISLAND, Del. — The Town of Fenwick Island is mourning the loss of former Mayor Peg Baunchalk, who died Oct. 31 at the age of 91. A longtime public servant, Baunchalk was known as a passionate advocate for preserving the town’s character and natural resources.
Baunchalk was first elected to the Fenwick Island Town Council in 1993. According to the town, she served as the town’s treasurer before becoming mayor in 1995, a role she held until 2003. During her tenure, she was instrumental in shaping local policy and promoting community values.
In 1998, the Bethany-Fenwick Chamber of Commerce honored her with its inaugural Lighthouse Award. The award recognized her for outstanding leadership and dedication to both the chamber and the wider community.
The town of Fenwick Island says in 2001, she led an effort among coastal towns to push the Sussex County Council to impose a coastal rezoning moratorium. Her goal was to protect environmentally sensitive land near the inland bays from high-density development.
“Peg was an iconic political force in Sussex County and a fierce defender of Fenwick Island and our quiet resort way of life,” wrote the town in an official statement. “Peg found her happiness here in Fenwick Island while serving our town.”
The town says a funeral service honoring her life will be held Nov. 5 at Kuzo Funeral Home in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania. Visitation begins at 10 a.m., followed by the service.