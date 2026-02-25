FENWICK ISLAND, Del. – Officials in Fenwick Island are set to hold a first reading Friday on a proposed amendment that could allow parking on certain unimproved lots within the town’s commercial district, a change prompted by ongoing parking concerns near Surf Bagel.
Surf Bagel opened its Fenwick Island location in November 2024 and has seen steady demand, particularly during the busy summer season. The restaurant currently has 29 on-site parking spaces, which its president, Matt Patton, says has not been enough at times to handle customer traffic.
“They're going to get those bagels no matter what,” Patton said.
Patton said the business has received complaints about customers blocking other lots or parking illegally on nearby streets.
“We can control what we do and what our employees do, but we can't always control what the guests do,” Patton said.
Under current town code, parking is prohibited on unimproved, or vacant, commercial lots, even with permission from the property owner. Patton said that restriction has prevented use of the empty lot next to Surf Bagel for additional parking.
This Friday, the Fenwick Island Town Council will hold the first reading of a proposed ordinance change that could allow parking on unimproved lots in the commercial district. If the proposal passes all required readings and approvals, the amendment would permit such parking under specific conditions.
Tim Collins, who owns a business across from Surf Bagel, said expanding parking options could benefit more than just one establishment.
According to the Fenwick Island mayor, even if the ordinance is changed to permit parking on unimproved lots, property owners or businesses seeking to use the land for parking would still need to present a formal plan to the Town Council. Council members would then review the proposal and either approve or deny the request.