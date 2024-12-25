GREENWOOD, Del. - The holiday spirit is alive and well at Don’s Tree Farm, where families have been finding their perfect Christmas trees for 16 years.
Visitors can choose from a wide selection of pre-cut trees or cut down their own, ultimately looking for that one perfect tree.
“We have the freshest trees,” said owner Don Hallowell, who prides himself on creating a memorable experience for families.
For many, the farm is more than just a place to pick out a tree—it’s a cherished tradition. “We’ve been coming here every year since our son was a baby,” said one family. “We take a picture, keep a scrapbook—it’s part of our family tradition.”
The Wilson family echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the teamwork involved in finding the ideal tree. “We all collectively agree on the perfect one, and then we get that one,” they said.
Adding to the festive atmosphere, Santa Claus himself makes appearances on Saturdays, bringing joy to kids and adults alike.
Don’s Tree Farm is open throughout the holiday season, but with its popularity, visitors are encouraged to come early to secure the best selection.