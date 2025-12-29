MILFORD, Del.- Westside Restaurant in Milford restaurant is temporarily closed after a fire caused damage to kitchen equipment overnight.
In a social media post, Westside Restaurant said an early-morning inspection revealed a gas fire had been burning behind the grills and fryers, possibly overnight. The restaurant reported extensive damage to kitchen equipment, including the grills and fryers, as well as heavy soot throughout the kitchen.
Restaurant officials said they are working to contact the appropriate departments and will provide updates on when they expect to reopen.
“It could have definitely been a lot worse, so we are thankful that the fire did not spread,” the restaurant wrote in a post.
No injuries were reported.
The restaurant also asked the community to keep its staff in mind, noting many employees rely on the job as their primary source of income.
State Rep. Bryan Shupe, (R-Milford), shared a message of support, asking residents to keep Westside Restaurant owner and Milford City Councilwoman Madula Kalesis, along with the restaurant’s employees, in their thoughts.
Shupe described Westside Restaurant as a Milford staple for more than 30 years and praised the owners and staff for building a family-run business that has long served the community.
“Now is the time to show up for them the way they’ve always shown up for us,” Shupe said.
The cause of the fire has not been released.