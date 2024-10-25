fire

WESTOVER, Md.- A two-alarm fire destroyed a single-family home on Revells Neck Road in Somerset County on Friday afternoon, causing an estimated $430,000 in damages.

The fire broke out around 2:05 p.m. at the two-story, wood-framed home owned by Patrick and Vincent Reilly. According to the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office, the fire started accidentally on the front porch due to a gas-powered pressure washer positioned too close to nearby combustibles.

The homeowner discovered the blaze, and crews from the Princess Anne Volunteer Fire Company responded with a team of 30 firefighters, bringing the fire under control within an hour and a half. The property was under renovation at the time, and no smoke alarms were installed.

No injuries were reported, and no arrests were made in connection with the incident.

