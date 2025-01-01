SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- The Fire & Ice Festival, one of Sussex County’s most anticipated winter events, is just one month away. Organizers The Quiet Resorts say this year’s “A Weekend for the Books” event will occur from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2 across multiple locations. These include Bethany Beach, Evans Park in Millville, John West Park in Ocean View, and Salted Vines Vineyard and Winery in Frankford.
According to The Quiet Resorts, the festival will feature ice sculptures inspired by beloved novels, both classic and contemporary. Some of the activities include ice sculpture tours, live ice carving demonstrations, bonfires, a skating rink, inflatables, a chili cook-off, and drink tastings. Organizers say activities are designed to appeal to all ages.
Event details and updates can be found here.