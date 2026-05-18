MILLSBORO, Del.- Multiple Sussex County fire companies responded early Sunday morning to a house fire in the River Breeze development near Millsboro, according to fire officials.
The fire was reported around 3:45 a.m. May 17 at a home on River Breeze Drive off Bay Farm Road. Indian River Volunteer Fire Company, Lewes Volunteer Fire Department and Millsboro Volunteer Fire Company responded along with Mid Sussex Rescue Squad and Sussex County paramedics.
Firefighters arrived to find a working fire that began on a rear deck and spread into the home, according to emergency reports. Crews reported fire showing from the back side of the structure near propane tanks.
According to fire officials, Indian River crews responded with Tanker 80 and Rescue 80 from the Oak Orchard station, along with Engine 80 and Brush 80 from the Long Neck station. Dagsboro Volunteer Fire Company also responded to the scene, while Milton Volunteer Fire Department provided standby coverage for the area.
Firefighters used multiple hose lines to attack the fire from both inside and outside the home. The home's electric and water utilities were shut off during the response.
Officials say a hydrant near Bay Farm Road and Sandpiper Drive was used to help supply water to the scene.
Fire officials confirm the fire caused significant damage throughout much of the home. All family members and dogs inside the house made it out safely and no one was hurt.
The Delaware State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire.