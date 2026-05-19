This article will be updated as more information becomes available.
DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Firefighters are on the scene of a fire at a condo unit on Bellevue Street in Dewey Beach. First responders were dispatched to the fire at 8:01 a.m.
Fire crews from the Rehoboth Beach Volunteer Fire Company, Lewes Fire Department and Millville Fire Company responded to the scene. The Rehoboth Beach Deputy Fire Chief, Kent Swarts, said the fire was mostly on the third floor and attic. While people were in the building at the time, they were able to get out without any injuries.
The fire started to spread to the condo next door. Overall, the fire took about 40 minutes to control and firefighters are still on scene for some remaining hot spots. Swarts said the fire was difficult to contain because of the heat.
Additional details about the cause of the fire are not yet available.