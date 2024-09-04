LEWES, Del. - The 2024-2025 school year is officially underway at the Cape Henlopen School District.
Students are back in the classrooms and into their consistent school schedules.
Josue Rodriguez is starting his junior year and is excited to be back.
"As I was coming to school, I was getting more excited, and more energized. It just felt great coming back," Rodriguez said. "My confidence is up, and it's a pretty big school. So I didn't know where I was going when I was first starting out. As a junior, now I know the school and I know the teachers. I know more people. So I am confident here."
Parents say they are glad the students are back in the classrooms and ready to learn.
Matthew Morgan, a parent of six, says it is an action packed first week back but his kids are happy.
"It's craziness. I have, six kids that are in grade school to a college, so I have first grade all the way to junior year in college," Morgan said. "Just their excitement about being able to see their see their friends every day and what they're doing. It's pretty fun"